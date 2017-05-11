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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Bunks Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.
New carpeting in the bunk room.
The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding.
The Bunk Room, located on the first floor, has direct pool access. Custom built in bunk beds provide the perfect accommodations for a group of friends.
Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. A circular opening is a playful addition.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
The bunk beds are original only repainted and treated to updated detailing.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom