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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/lighting : floor

Bedroom Bunks Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The new cabins' pine interiors have been left their natural shade. Furnishings are kept to the absolute minimum to keep guests' focus on what lies outside.
Master Guest Suite