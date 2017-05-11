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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Bunks Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
The second bedroom features bunk beds that allow the cabin to accommodate extended family holidays and gatherings.
There are two large bunk rooms—one for boys and one for girls—that can accommodate eight children.
A clean and light, neutral palette was chosen for the bedrooms, providing a soft contrast to the matte black wall accents used throughout some of the home's common areas.
To save on budget, many of the existing appliances—including the washing machine and dishwasher—were kept and used in the new build-out. The hallway doubles as a functional space, with storage, laundry, and a fridge.
“I wanted to make this feel like home to the client, so a lot of the final touches were brought in to be specific for the client and their children,” says designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger. “The bunk curtains were sewn with fabric picked by the client and colors based on their children’s whimsical personalities.”
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
The playroom is sound-proofed and features a rainbow of color. "We built the bunks the height of the apartment allowed and customized them to maximize the fun," she says. "Behind the beds there's this wallpaper, I See You by Cavern Home—it's a wallpaper you can create faces on, so the kids are encouraged to draw on the walls." The bedding textile is from Studio Four NYC.
The bunk room is perfect for when weekend guests have children.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Bunk beds are tucked into the far end of the upper level. The flexible space can also be used as a second living room or as a games room.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The “kids' area” in the heart of the Airstream features three bunk beds fitted with twin-size IKEA foam mattresses, built-in storage, and privacy curtains. The round cutouts reference the Airstream's rounded shape and the portholes in ships.
There are four bunks for the kids' sleeping area, fitted over the wheel wells, and a door separates the parents' bedroom at the back of the bus. The mattress is positioned over the engine, so it is high, and there is clothing storage below it, on either side of the bed, and in wall cabinets above. The couple writes on their blog: "Our bedroom has so much storage we haven't even used all of it!"
Built for multigenerational use, the Peconic House also includes a four-person bunk room on the lower floor.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
On the opposite side of the kitchen are two bunk beds that can be tucked away.
The basement has been partially finished into a “bunk room” with four twin bed nooks built into the walls. The basement includes a small lounge area with its own TV.
Bunk room in basement with custom artwork on floor by Sean Martorana. Curtains by West Elm.
Loft Room
Two more units are located in a petite white room with an extra bed raised high above the flooring, resting atop stacked lockers.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom