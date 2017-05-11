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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Bunks Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The minimalist, cantilevered bunk beds are a modern interpretation of a traditional bunk room.
Twin-bed rooms feature bright red bunk beds for a dormitory-like experience and can be paired with adjoining rooms for larger groups of guests.
Bedroom