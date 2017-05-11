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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/lighting : accent

Bedroom Bunks Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Tom Kundig designed custom pieces of furniture to define each space throughout the apartment—such as these bespoke bunk beds in the children's room that are both playful and creative.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. A circular opening is a playful addition.