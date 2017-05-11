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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/floors : cork

Bedroom Bunks Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Custom, built-in bunk beds were constructed out of Baltic birch plywood, which stand out against the dark cork floors. Each bed includes a sconce for reading, along with built-in storage. In the bunk room, a sliding partition that opens to the adjacent catwalk adds a sense of whimsy.