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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Bunks Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
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A three-level bunk bed with an additional trundle furnishes the children’s room on the first floor; the cabinetry and drawers are from IKEA.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom