Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/furniture : chair

Bedroom Bunks Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
Custom bunk beds were designed by KEX and made by Blackmouth Design.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
A view of the sleeping quarters from the courtyard.
Guest room 1
This small cabin provides plenty of sleeping space. Below the built-in bunk lies a foldable bed, which can be converted into a table when not in use.
Humble Hostel was conceived by a group of young people who proposed temporary housing that could also give back space usually taken up by kitchen areas, bicycle parking, and other junk.
Two more units are located in a petite white room with an extra bed raised high above the flooring, resting atop stacked lockers.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom