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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/lighting : table

Bedroom Bunks Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Custom bunk beds were designed by KEX and made by Blackmouth Design.
A view of the sleeping quarters from the courtyard.
New carpeting in the bunk room.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom