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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
The open-plan kitchen-dining-and-living area is located on the first level, where a narrow staircase leads to the second level, where the bedrooms are situated.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Sánchez</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> custom-designed the kitchen cabinetry in black-stained oak and stainless steel. </span>
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
The oak island and cupboards offset the kitchen’s black IKEA cabinetry.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
Two friends spent three years reviving this 16th-century Basque church near Bilbao, Spain. Abandoned since the late 1970s, the church was in need of serious repair. The roof had caved in and vegetation had thoroughly invaded the structure. Built in the mid-16th century, with some add-ons in the form of an 18th-century bell tower and sacristy, the church had obvious archaeological and historical value.
An original timber post stands beside the new sleek cabinetry and stainless-steel countertops.
The firm also designed the new kitchen space, opting for a contrasting darker palette.
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.
Hydraulic cement tiles in the kitchen are presented in a "carpet-like" manner surrounding the kitchen island. The hexagonal tiles were designed by Reinpintado and manufactured by Mosaista. The custom millwork was designed specifically by Estudio Caballero Colón for this home.
Home to Greg Truen, director of South African architecture and design firm SAOTA, Kloof 119A is a 9,150-square-foot residence in Cape Town that takes advantage of mountain and city views while de-emphasizing the street and neighboring homes. Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Smitten from the start with a 1970s concrete villa in rural Belgium, a resident and her designer embark on a sensitive renovation that excises the bad (carpeted walls, dark rooms) and highlights the good (idyllic setting, statement architecture). Owner Nathalie Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. A concrete bi-level island keeps the Brutalist vibe on the interior, but is open and light enough to feel balanced.
Hydraulic cement tiles on the floor were used to create a visual "pathway" to the solarium.
A look at the remodeled kitchen.
The original stained glass was retained in the kitchen.
Within the kitchen is a discreet, built-in pantry that disappears when not in use.
Homeowners Cecilia Tham and Yoel Karaso renovate their home in Barcelona, harmoniously overlapping elements of the old and the new. Photo by: Gunnar Knechtel
Thanks to the ample natural light, the kitchen area maintains a warm brightness.
A charming kitchen features graphic floor tiles and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.
The white kitchen is undeniably the focal point of the house. All lighting is custom made by the architects, Faidra Matziaraki and Victor Gonzalez Marti.
The graphic tile covers the floor, walls, and ceiling. The kitchen millwork was done by Inovart Carpentry.
Handcrafted green cement tile floors are used in the kitchen and in many living spaces in the home. Honed granite counters, Tzalam wood cabinets, and GE Profile appliances complete the airy space.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
Furniture and decoration add the characteristic colorfull palete of mexican traditions