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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Sánchez</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> custom-designed the kitchen cabinetry in black-stained oak and stainless steel. </span>
An original timber post stands beside the new sleek cabinetry and stainless-steel countertops.
The firm also designed the new kitchen space, opting for a contrasting darker palette.
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.
The white kitchen is undeniably the focal point of the house. All lighting is custom made by the architects, Faidra Matziaraki and Victor Gonzalez Marti.