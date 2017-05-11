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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/counters : marble

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Home to Greg Truen, director of South African architecture and design firm SAOTA, Kloof 119A is a 9,150-square-foot residence in Cape Town that takes advantage of mountain and city views while de-emphasizing the street and neighboring homes. Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Within the kitchen is a discreet, built-in pantry that disappears when not in use.