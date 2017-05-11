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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/lighting : wall

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.