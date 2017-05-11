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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/backsplashes : stone slab

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Stone Slab Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Home to Greg Truen, director of South African architecture and design firm SAOTA, Kloof 119A is a 9,150-square-foot residence in Cape Town that takes advantage of mountain and city views while de-emphasizing the street and neighboring homes. Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.