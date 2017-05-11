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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/appliances : dishwasher

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Dishwasher Design Photos and Ideas

The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Thanks to the ample natural light, the kitchen area maintains a warm brightness.
A charming kitchen features graphic floor tiles and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.