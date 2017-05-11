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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/appliances : range hood

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Within the kitchen is a discreet, built-in pantry that disappears when not in use.
Handcrafted green cement tile floors are used in the kitchen and in many living spaces in the home. Honed granite counters, Tzalam wood cabinets, and GE Profile appliances complete the airy space.