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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/lighting : accent

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Homeowners Cecilia Tham and Yoel Karaso renovate their home in Barcelona, harmoniously overlapping elements of the old and the new. Photo by: Gunnar Knechtel
Furniture and decoration add the characteristic colorfull palete of mexican traditions