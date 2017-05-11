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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

An original timber post stands beside the new sleek cabinetry and stainless-steel countertops.
The firm also designed the new kitchen space, opting for a contrasting darker palette.