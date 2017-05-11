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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Thanks to the ample natural light, the kitchen area maintains a warm brightness.
A charming kitchen features graphic floor tiles and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.