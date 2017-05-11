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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Sánchez</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> custom-designed the kitchen cabinetry in black-stained oak and stainless steel. </span>
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.
Home to Greg Truen, director of South African architecture and design firm SAOTA, Kloof 119A is a 9,150-square-foot residence in Cape Town that takes advantage of mountain and city views while de-emphasizing the street and neighboring homes. Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Within the kitchen is a discreet, built-in pantry that disappears when not in use.
Furniture and decoration add the characteristic colorfull palete of mexican traditions