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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/counters : granite

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Handcrafted green cement tile floors are used in the kitchen and in many living spaces in the home. Honed granite counters, Tzalam wood cabinets, and GE Profile appliances complete the airy space.