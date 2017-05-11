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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cement tile/lighting : track

Kitchen Cement Tile Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The firm also designed the new kitchen space, opting for a contrasting darker palette.
Home to Greg Truen, director of South African architecture and design firm SAOTA, Kloof 119A is a 9,150-square-foot residence in Cape Town that takes advantage of mountain and city views while de-emphasizing the street and neighboring homes. Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.