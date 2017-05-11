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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone

Kitchen Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
Soapstone countertops were installed above custom cherry millwork in the expanded kitchen, which has enough shelving for the couple's ceramics collection.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
Natural light provides the kitchen with an ethereal quality.
The family loves to cook and opted for a statement piece as the kitchen island made of volcanic stone with burners that emerge directly from the surface.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
The rice cooker garage.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The kitchen flooring is 24” x 24” DalTile Chadwick Charcoal Tile and the wall tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
In the kitchen, honed Welsh slate tops pale English Sycamore cabinetry.
It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. “We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Elsie in the middle of the wet season,” says homeowner Cheryl Kitchener.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
kitchen facing the living room and patio.
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Kitchen & Dining Room with Raked Ceilings & High Window
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opening
White Kitchen with High Window
The open-plan kitchen is finished with wood cabinetry, a bright white tile backsplash, and concrete flooring.
The Binkerds selected marshmallow-white, retro-style appliances for the kitchen. The WINIA microwave is available from Amazon, and the Energy Star refrigerator is from Home Depot.
The couple outfitted the kitchen with a white retro-style range and pale-blue cabinetry.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
A litter box is tucked away in a pull-out drawer, so the family can bring their furry friend along on adventures.
Cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball Railings is topped with Dupont Corian in Whisper white.
The wraparound kitchen, located at the front of the Airstream, includes a Miele 2-burner cooktop, a Dometic RV fridge, and a split ceramic farmhouse apron sink.
Flat-front maple cabinetry and a soapstone counter keep the kitchen backdrop simple.
Whitewashed Tasmanian oak slats line the ceiling of the kitchen, which is designed to be hard-wearing for a family with a passion for cooking. Custom joinery surrounds the space.
In the kitchen, the raised walkway to the left is raised to a height of 450 millimeters to make it double as a comfortable seating option. The kitchen Stone Italia Jaipur Pepper countertop was built to a height of 900 millimeters so that it can also function as a seat.
The open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor open up to the rear garden through folding glass doors. Concrete flooring helps improve thermal mass, while a minimalist palette of timber, stone and Equitone cement cladding used for a portion of the cabinet fronts help achieve a sleek and handsome look.
The countertops and cabinetry in the kitchen were constructed on-site from terrazzo and reclaimed wood.
Large glass doors fold open to create a seamless indoor/outdoor connection.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
Situated at the back of the living area, the kitchen is separated by a large central island. The backsplash of glass tile by Fireclay offers a contrast to the wood cabinetry and black granite.
Ashizawa’s attention to detail goes beyond the architecture. His firm also designed much of the furniture inside the home, including the dining room table and the oak kitchen cabinets.
Ariake Dovetail barstools are tucked up at the kitchen island, which is finished with a Silestone charcoal soapstone.
The kitchen's custom white oak built-ins echo the warmth and intentionality of the home's other living areas.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
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