135 Kitchen Stone Counters Design Photos And Ideas

View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
The dark kitchen creates a bold visual contrast with the nearby cirmolo wood wall. The kitchen countertops are slate, and the cabinets are dark gray-painted European oak.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
The open, 920-square-foot loft felt right to homeowners and creative couple Aubrey Ament and Will Glaser, but they needed to separate public and private spaces. A thick wall of storage did the trick.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
Because the island is covered in a different stone, it reads like a distinct piece of furniture rather than just part of the kitchen.
The cabinets have no exposed hardware and mimic the materials and detailing of the couple's birch plywood dining table.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The warm tones of the white oak table and floating bench compliment the sleek Bulthaup kitchen in Bata Penthouse by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.
Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
The kitchen features soapstone counters, a walnut island, handmade tiles, and an expansive door that leads to an covered, outdoor dining terrace.
The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
Kitchen cooking area
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
The newly renovated kitchen has soapstone countertops and a white ceiling.
The two pendant light fittings in the dining area are by New Zealand designer David Trubridge.
The original stain of wood cabinets can fade, yellow, or discolor over time, and varnish can also change in color and texture. A good sanding and new stain, oil, or other treatment can give old wood cabinets a new life—but it takes some work!
A work counter and breakfast bar.
Wall-mounted kitchen cabinets accentuate the feeling of space. The use of light woods and clean lines create a calming, meditative atmosphere.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
The open kitchen also features a large breakfast island with stone countertops, a gas cooktop, and a double oven.
The clean, contemporary interior is perfect for entertaining.
The centerpiece of the open plan is an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar.
View of kitchen
The minimalist kitchen in smoked oak with bronzed brass handles, was designed by Norm Architects for the Danish kitchen manufacturer Reform and is complemented by a sculptural kitchen island in a light grey ceramic stone, and a light herringbone floor.
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A micro kitchen tucked in under the open stair, with operable cabinets functioning as stair treads.
A wash basin with a marble backsplash.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
A backsplash laid out in a herringbone pattern adds a subtle layer of texture while pendant lighting adds depth. The grout is a light gray color, while the tile itself is white—together creating a distinct backsplash from the black countertop and dark gray cabinetry.
In this kitchen with white cabinets, Fireclay Tile in a classic subway pattern go beyond the standard 18" high backsplash, which brings the eye up the walls of the kitchen. The gloss of the tiles allows light to reflect throughout the space, keeping it bright and cheery despite the darker color.
Rendered in sharp blue, the timeless motif of Greek Key is used as this kitchen's backsplash. The two-tone pattern is playful and modern against the more traditional white cabinets with molding and raised panels.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
In white kitchens with black countertops, the countertop often becomes the focal point. Here, twin Foscarini Gregg pendants tie together a black table and this large island, made of oak with a thin, black stone countertop.
At a home in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico that was designed as a collaboration between Gilberto L. Rodríguez, of GLR Arquitectos, and Alberto Campo Baeza, of Estudio Campo Baeza, the architects sought to pay homage to Mexican architect Luis Barragán. A strong presence of light and color are at play throughout the house, including the kitchen, where a clean white kitchen island covers bright neon yellow storage. The cabinets are translucent, seeming to glow from within, and provide a focal point in the otherwise white and black kitchen.
For a 1,500-square-foot condo in the Meatpacking District, Reddymade Design reconfigured the space to merge the kitchen, dining room, and living room into an open-plan arrangement. In the kitchen, the island unit is a modular piece by USM with a Vermont Black slate countertop. The Harry Bertoia stools are from Design Within Reach. The backsplash features Delft tiles, and the stove and range is Bertazzoni.
The updated kitchen features a bright white palette. The countertop is Caesarstone's Blizzard surface and the stools are Crate and Barrel. The range hood is Futuro, the refrigerator is LG, and the dishwasher is Bosch.
In Roanoke Park, a neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, architect Matthew Hufft designed a home for his family that drew on the surrounding traditional homes. In the kitchen, Bertoia barstools are tucked under a custom honed-granite two-level kitchen island by a local company, Carthage Stoneworks. Hufft’s team designed and built the larch cabinets. The appliances are by Thermador.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
A peek at the contemporary kitchen. Here, the joinery was built by Building With Options and the laboratory grade was provided by Stone Italiana.
The wine cellar.
The sink was relocated for functionality and new windows above it installed so the owner can look out over the garden. The perimeter counters are composed of custom-made 15-Ply birch with oak butcher block style veneer and the island is topped with Caesarstone. A new bar area with two under-counter fridges and a pop-up TV replaced a pony wall from the 70s.
Cathie Hong kept the wood paneling in the adjoining multipurpose room, preserving the warm, midcentury feel.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The minimalist kitchen features Slate Lite counters, timber cabinetry, and even a built-in oven, which is a luxury in Taiwan.
The dining table is an extension of the kitchen counter, which features a blackened brass surface that “underpins the industrial aesthetic we were working with,” says Scott. The small pendant is from Diesel with Foscarini and the strip pendant is from Spazio.
kitchen
