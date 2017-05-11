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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/cabinets : open

Kitchen Stone Counters Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
The minimalist kitchen features Fibonacci Stone Pavlova terrazzo counters and backsplash and Australian Sustainable Hardwoods GOODWOOD joinery. An operable mesh screen slides out to "shut down" the kitchen at night.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
The kitchen is a hub in the Paluskas’ home. John Paluska’s restaurant Comal in Berkeley, California, celebrates handmade, regional Mexican food.
Kitchen cooking area
Kitchen view towards Screen Porch
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
A backsplash laid out in a herringbone pattern adds a subtle layer of texture while pendant lighting adds depth. The grout is a light gray color, while the tile itself is white—together creating a distinct backsplash from the black countertop and dark gray cabinetry.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.