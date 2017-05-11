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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/floors : cork

Kitchen Stone Counters Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped kitchen was designed by Kristen to give children a space for homework and snacks away from the work area.
Mutuus Studio cofounders Saul and Kristen Becker remodeled the kitchen of their 1954 dwelling over a three year period, finishing it this year.