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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/floors : rug

Kitchen Stone Counters Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. “We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Elsie in the middle of the wet season,” says homeowner Cheryl Kitchener.
A mini closet provides space for a washer and dryer while space underneath the stairs adds even more storage. Several stair treads are also hinged, revealing hidden compartments.
More beadboard paneling and cabinets accessorized with retro knobs and drawer pulls maintain the traditional feel of the home, while modern updates include Soapstone countertops, a sleek faucet, and new appliances including a Dacor range and Summit fridge.
The revamped kitchen boasts soapstone countertops, Miele appliances, and a Thermador fridge. A skylight warms the space from above.