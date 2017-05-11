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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Stone Counters Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor open up to the rear garden through folding glass doors. Concrete flooring helps improve thermal mass, while a minimalist palette of timber, stone and Equitone cement cladding used for a portion of the cabinet fronts help achieve a sleek and handsome look.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.