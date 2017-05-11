All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/cabinets : white

42 Kitchen Stone Counters White Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

The warm tones of the white oak table and floating bench compliment the sleek Bulthaup kitchen in Bata Penthouse by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
The clean, contemporary interior is perfect for entertaining.
The centerpiece of the open plan is an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In this kitchen with white cabinets, Fireclay Tile in a classic subway pattern go beyond the standard 18" high backsplash, which brings the eye up the walls of the kitchen. The gloss of the tiles allows light to reflect throughout the space, keeping it bright and cheery despite the darker color.
Rendered in sharp blue, the timeless motif of Greek Key is used as this kitchen's backsplash. The two-tone pattern is playful and modern against the more traditional white cabinets with molding and raised panels.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
The updated kitchen features a bright white palette. The countertop is Caesarstone's Blizzard surface and the stools are Crate and Barrel. The range hood is Futuro, the refrigerator is LG, and the dishwasher is Bosch.
Cathie Hong kept the wood paneling in the adjoining multipurpose room, preserving the warm, midcentury feel.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
A mix of Scandinavian and industrial furnishing add interest to the streamlined kitchen.
The kitchen counters are Basaltina from Stone Source. The custom cabinets have a white, matte lacquer finish.
The kitchen features a large central island with natural stone countertops and a stylish SMEG refrigerator.
Potrero Residence Kitchen
Potrero Residence Breakfast
The kitchen is fitted with soapstone countertops and backsplashes from Architectural Tile & Stone, and white-painted custom cabinets from B Squared Woodworks.
Open Kitchen blends modern and organic finishes for functionality and warmth. New skylight above floods the space with daylight. Appliances: Monogram by GE; Cabinet Finishes: Matte Lacquer and Natural Walnut by Semi-Handmade; Countertops: Statuario Nuvo by Caesarstone; Backsplash: Made by Ann Sacks.
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
The kitchen features a wide Corian countertop and Bertoia stools. The polished ceramic flooring is from Céramique Décor in Québec.
Kitchen
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
We reconfigured the kitchen layout so that it is open to the main living and dining area. The new finishes included white oak flooring, painted wood millwork, and stone counters.
WH Residence | M3 Architects
A large dark wood stained island provides extra storage and work space for both the parents and the children.
Kitchen
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times)
Kitchen
Butler's pantry prep kitchen
Bickford Park - Kitchen

