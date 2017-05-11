All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/lighting : ceiling

41 Kitchen Stone Counters Ceiling Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
The open kitchen also features a large breakfast island with stone countertops, a gas cooktop, and a double oven.
The centerpiece of the open plan is an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
A micro kitchen tucked in under the open stair, with operable cabinets functioning as stair treads.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
A peek at the contemporary kitchen. Here, the joinery was built by Building With Options and the laboratory grade was provided by Stone Italiana.
kitchen
The kitchen is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish. The use of marble as a continuous countertop and backsplash creates a clean, contemporary look.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen with indoor outdoor connection
The kitchen features a wide Corian countertop and Bertoia stools. The polished ceramic flooring is from Céramique Décor in Québec.
Kitchen
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
WH Residence | M3 Architects
A large dark wood stained island provides extra storage and work space for both the parents and the children.
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times)
kitchen
Butler's pantry prep kitchen
Kitchen
Bickford Park - Kitchen
Bickford Park - Kitchen
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.

