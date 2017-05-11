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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Stone Counters Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen overlooks stunning views and features a Solna faucet by Brizo, Urbanedge sinks by Julien, a Lumen dishwasher by Miele, a Gaggenau cooktop, honed Balsatina countertops, and custom mixed-grain teak cabinetry.
WH Residence | M3 Architects