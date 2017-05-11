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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/lighting : floor

Kitchen Stone Counters Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.