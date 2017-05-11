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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/floors : slate

Kitchen Stone Counters Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.