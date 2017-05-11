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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Stone Counters Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Ashizawa’s attention to detail goes beyond the architecture. His firm also designed much of the furniture inside the home, including the dining room table and the oak kitchen cabinets.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Black stone worktops, waxed concrete walls, and the traditional rustic tiles (called “witjes”) give textural and tonal variety and offset the warm woody tones that dominate this kitchen. The rustic theme is continued in the iron hooks and bars—simple but effective fittings.
The kitchen is the heart of family life for Jaro, Ingmar, and the children. Both Jaro and Ingmar are keen cooks, and though having kids often means opting for more “quick” meals like soups and noodle dishes, they always use fresh, season ingredients.