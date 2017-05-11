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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Stone Counters Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
kitchen facing the living room and patio.
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Kitchen & Dining Room with Raked Ceilings & High Window
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opening
White Kitchen with High Window
View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
Kitchen
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.