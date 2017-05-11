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All Photos/kitchen/counters : stone/lighting : wall

Kitchen Stone Counters Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light provides the kitchen with an ethereal quality.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
The minimalist kitchen features Fibonacci Stone Pavlova terrazzo counters and backsplash and Australian Sustainable Hardwoods GOODWOOD joinery. An operable mesh screen slides out to "shut down" the kitchen at night.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The kitchen features a large central island with natural stone countertops and a stylish SMEG refrigerator.
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.
L.A. architect Jonathan Weston remodeled the kitchen and bathrooms, and added a pool, but other than that, much of the house’s distinctly midcentury architectural features remain intact.
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times).