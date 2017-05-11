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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
The cabinetry throughout is a mix of IKEA inserts and custom units. More blue accents extend to the structural collar ties, the table lamp, and the cabinet hardware.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
The expansive kitchen now blurs into the living room. Vintage stackable chairs from Rotor Deconstruction in Brussels, where Sarolta used to work, surround &amp;Tradition’s In Between table. Behind it, Valchromat cabinetry is juxtaposed with tiles and Nemo Lighting’s Applique Cylindrique Petite wall lamps designed by Charlotte Perriand. Shelves of tableware, like the vintage Karcagi glasses made by the porcelain factory her family once owned, add character.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The two-room coastal cabin was in massive disrepair when Nick kicked off the renovation. Rebuilding the windows, doors, framing, and floors, Nick brought his close eye for detail and sought to recreate interior elements in the spirit of the original midcentury design, but with a contemporary edge.
The kitchen counters are cast concrete with an. integrated sink and drain board.
The two-room coastal cabin was in massive disrepair when Nick kicked off the renovation. Rebuilding the windows, doors, framing, and floors, Nick brought his close eye for detail and sought to recreate interior elements in the spirit of the original midcentury design, but with a modern edge.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
The new kitchen, part of the reconstructed extension, takes advantage of ample glass.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
The existing Macael marble counters were polished to restore its original appearance. The cabinets were refinished, and additional tiles installed to accommodate a new opening for the fridge. The sink was relocated, and the space left by the old sink was replaced with a built-in wooden cutting board. The floors are terrazzo.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with transparent doors helps keep the space light and airy, as does a lower open shelf for tea, sugar and other everyday essentials.
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
A custom-built island anchors the kitchen-dining area, the most social area of the home.
Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Quartz countertops and two-by-eight-inch subway tile with tan grout (on the backsplash) complement the tone of the birch cabinetry and ash shelves in the kitchen.
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
David likes to cook and entertain so the architects designed a full-scale kitchen with Forbo Marmoleum flooring, white oak cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, and Richlite counters.
Studio Becker Xu streamlined the kitchen by building all of the appliances into the millwork. The budget-friendly countertops are a Formica solid surface.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The kitchen cabinets have also been cleverly designed by 4 S Architecture to combine a luxury appearance with cost-effective construction. The carcasses were sourced from DIY Kitchens and delivered preassembled, which cut down on labor costs. While the white cabinet doors are also from DIY Kitchens, the cherry veneered doors are bespoke. “We worked with as many off-the-shelf products as we could to minimise cost and added a few bespoke items to elevate the scheme,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The kitchen acts as the family hub, its multicolored surfaces anchored by a black tile backsplash, sprinkled with dots of uncolored, earth-toned tile.
The renovation reconfigured the kitchen to include a peninsula, which has a secondary level for the owners' wheelchair-using daughter.
“I’ve done shelves in front of windows here and there throughout my life,” says Lanigan, who grew up in a hippie commune in the ‘70s, where plants were always hanging in the windows. “I grew up in a geodesic dome my parents built. That organic ‘70s design is very much a touchstone for me.” Beside nostalgia, this choice offers extra accessible shelving and blocks a boring driveway view while still letting in light.
The countertop is a custom Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the colored flecks nod to the wall tiles.
A simple kitchen gives way to a vintage dining table, one of many pieces Zara and James found online. Sliding glass doors help bring the outside in.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">View into the open-plan kitchen and living room in the bungalow's newly built back end. "T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he floor is oak from Tongue and Groove, and the cabinetry is actually a polytech product that's really practical, especially for kitchens because it's harder to damage than veneer,
The kitchen is adorned with Fireclay olive-green tile on the backsplash that ties to the green-painted custom millwork of the lower cabinetry.
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