Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen has a stacked Nemo Tile backsplash with flex grout.
"We have used walnut in many of our designs, though it never looks the same from design to design," said Oliver. "Walnut represents strength in times of adversity and reminds us to focus on what and who matters."
The kitchen is seven feet long and 10 inches deep. Hanex solid surface countertops with a thin profile sit on top of custom walnut cabinetry with Schoolhouse Electric pulls. The stainless-steel sink is a 20-inch-wide model by Kraus with a Grohe faucet.
The bathroom pocket door, a Modern Caravan signature, is opaque plexiglass framed in walnut.
The space is just off the kitchen, which was moved and updated. Bradley paired cabinetry of his own design with tiles from Heath Ceramics.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
A wet bar with a built-in ice cream parlor sits under the floating staircase next to the kitchen.
The Pool House comes with a wet ball with a SMEG fridge and wall-to-wall tile work.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
Local carpenters built the furnishings.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
"When the doors to the hall are closed, the suite has internal circulation behind the kitchenette which allows for guests to have complete privacy and move between the rooms without going into the hallway," explains the firm. IKEA cabinets and a custom, stainless-steel sink and integrated counter from CNS Construction make the room sleek and functional. The white metal wall shelves are also from IKEA.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
Kitchen
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Reconfiguring the house allowed us to add some logic and coherence to the rooms and flow. There is now a central hall that connects the entry area to the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. In this view, the full-height custom walnut casework separates the kitchen from the entry area.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
All of the cabinets and walls were professional-sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White, creating a crisp, modern look. The duo then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd Satin paint for the final coating.
Indoor and outdoor spaces merge. The stacked wall tile is from the Marcato Craftsman Series and the floating shelves are rough-sawn Douglas fir.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
Laura keeps it airy in the kitchen with an alabaster palette and open shelving.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Sustainability focused Etica Studio designed this eco-house to be a nature-inspired hideaway for its owner, the architect's sister. The solar-passive home runs on renewable energy and was built using a mix of environmentally friendly materials and salvaged elements.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
In the 236-square-foot studio is a kitchen dressed in a minimalist palette.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
Open shelving provides a rustic touch and a place to store some of the family's beautiful kitchenware.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
Wooden carved out a cozy sitting area by the back window. The walls are painted with Farrow + Ball's Great White. The chime on the wall is from The Tienda at Hotel San Cristobal in Baja California. The backsplash features glazed Moroccan zellige tiles from Cle.
A linear modern light fixture by AlexAllen Studio hangs above the center island. Black Windsor counter stools from Target complete the center island’s breakfast bar. The shiny brass faucet and shelf brackets are both from Rejuvenation. The beautiful glazed Moroccan zellige tiles are from Cle, and the countertops are Ceasarstone.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
Instead of adding counter space on both sides of the kitchen, Wooden opted for floor-to-ceiling cabinets, which provide ample storage space and help keep the kitchen tidy. A center island provides additional storage, prep space, and a breakfast bar. At the back, a classic black panel window and patio door lead to the family's outdoor space while bringing much-needed natural light into the formerly dark kitchen.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
Modern white pendant lights from Schoolhouse hang above the open kitchen island. The geometric splash and open wood shelves continue into the kitchen.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.