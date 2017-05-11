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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/floors : travertine

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.