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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/lighting : wall

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The kitchen work surface is crafted from terrazzo from InOpera, a company that reuses marble offcuts.
The spectacular kitchen renovation includes repurposed cabinets, almost entirely unrecognizable after their modern facelift. The original cabinets were painted (Benjamin Moore 'Onyx') and reinstalled in an updated configuration. Even the new kitchen peninsula was made from reused original cabinets.
Read on for all the pros and cons to keep in mind for an educated decision about installing a kitchen sink.
The kitchen backsplash features pink square Domus tiles framed by turquoise blue Mapei grout. The blue grout echoes the tones of the pale blue pantry and the teal cabinetry.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
The cozy living space features a fireplace with a mantel that doubles as a shelf or coffee table. There is the option of either an electric fireplace or a more expensive gas fireplace.
Dyer inserted new wood inlay in the kitchen floors.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
“The details in some of the woodwork gets into the realm of cabinetmaking—which, in retrospect, might have been taking things a bit far, but it was well worth the effort,” Jack says.
Next to the open kitchen shelving is a textured amber glass panel from Axess Glass that adds a pop of brightness to the rear wall. The glass panel is part of a sliding door that leads to the bedrooms and bathroom.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
Tile from Bedrosians Tile and Stone makes up this backsplash, which plays against the dark, masculine countertops.
designed by Estúdio Minke
With a client wish list including ample natural light, high ceilings, outdoor connection, and peak energy efficiency, Mowery Marsh Architects check off all the boxes and more. In the kitchen, oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesarstone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings are modern counterpoints. The refrigerator and freezer columns are Thermador, and the wall sconces are by Cedar & Moss.
For this growing and active family, the open concept works great for cooking and dining, with plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
The first floor of the annex has a small combined living space. In the kitchen, oak cabinets are topped with a thick, custom concrete counter, and the backsplash is fashioned from hand-glazed Urban Atelier tile from Aleluia Cerâmicas.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
Interior House
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Jack Richens, the expert van renovator behind This Moving House, pulls out all the stops for this incredible conversion.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
The kitchen joinery is by Barnaby Reynolds.
The kitchen and dining areas have parquet floors. Large, pivoting glazed doors open to the paved garden.
The expansive ground floor was further opened up with a new balcony design, great stairs, and a new kitchen that creates a home ideal for both large entertaining and intimate family dinners.
Lovely tilework lines the restored kitchen.
Floating Shelves + Statement Backsplash
Beyond the living room is a kitchen with pullouts, closets, full-size tiny appliances, and a large Ruvatti sink.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times).
The light-filled kitchen space. Cle tiles are used as backsplash, Ikea cabinets and Walnut butcher-block countertops make the working surfaces of the space.