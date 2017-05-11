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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/floors : slate

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
The flooring is oversized slabs of slate from Brazil, while the millwork is all teak. The owners were big sailors and the teak is a nod to them as it's used in boat construction and decking. "It worked really well with the neutral palette," Krulle says.
A look at the kitchen, which offers a large range and an abundance of storage. Beamed ceilings, along with stone floors and walls, retain an authentic look within the space.
A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent