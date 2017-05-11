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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/cabinets : open

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Architect Eric Olsen imagined a space that employs contrasting colors, textures, and shapes to create a warm and inviting interior. One of many such details includes a custom light fixture above the island, which he designed in collaboration with Buzzell Studios.
Exposed Tasmanian oak planks complement the reclaimed brick walls and handmade Anchor Ceramic tiles.
The kitchen backsplash comprises custom speckled white Anchor Ceramics tiles. Brodware taps are installed above a stainless-steel countertop and double sink.
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
Fitted out in custom concrete bench tops are Voodoo by Colour Concrete Systems and custom shelving, the luxury kitchen was built with integrated appliances for a streamlined appearance.
Featuring an eye-catching backsplash, the bright, airy kitchen also includes custom cabinetry.
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
This long surface in the kitchen can act as a meal table or a prep space. Furman and the owners envisioned the kitchen as the center of a home that would have many visitors.
The design's color blocks are contrasted by the herringbone pattern of the backsplash, which still works with the pastel palette.
The kitchen is a hub in the Paluskas’ home. John Paluska’s restaurant Comal in Berkeley, California, celebrates handmade, regional Mexican food.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
Open shelving provides a rustic touch and a place to store some of the family's beautiful kitchenware.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
The contractor installed the walnut trim, shelving, and cabinets sides and backing on site.
A backsplash laid out in a herringbone pattern adds a subtle layer of texture while pendant lighting adds depth. The grout is a light gray color, while the tile itself is white—together creating a distinct backsplash from the black countertop and dark gray cabinetry.
Earth tone tiles back a Kohler sink at this energy efficient home in Davis, California. The backsplash is from Heath Ceramics, the sink is Kohler, and the custom millwork is by Schmidt's Cabinetry.
The Ferry Building shop displays seasonal goods as well as items from some of Heath’s most popular collections. The backsplash is Heath dual glaze tile in tones of blue that creates a dynamic pattern and hints at the water that collects in the sink.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
Formica Laminate (2297-58 Terrill and 464-58 Graystone) was used for the cabinetry, some with walnut veneer. The flooring is DuChateau Riverstone Collection European Oak in color Danube.
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
The kitchen cabinets, designed by Taku and built by Osamu Hironaga, hold dishes from Taku’s Hasami porcelain line, which is produced in Nagasaki.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
Geometric-patterned, hydraulic-imitation tiles from Portuguese brand Recer in grey, mustard, and white used for the backsplash, and a feature wall gives this Barcelona apartment plenty of vibrant charm.
Elevation of kitchen cabinetry