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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/counters : metal

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The team used their office kitchen reno to explore bringing mixed materials together in a cohesive fashion.
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
The kitchen is a central gathering place for the Baker family. The custom cabinetry was painted a light white color to make it feel a part of the wall.
“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
Exposed Tasmanian oak planks complement the reclaimed brick walls and handmade Anchor Ceramic tiles.
The kitchen backsplash comprises custom speckled white Anchor Ceramics tiles. Brodware taps are installed above a stainless-steel countertop and double sink.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
"When the doors to the hall are closed, the suite has internal circulation behind the kitchenette which allows for guests to have complete privacy and move between the rooms without going into the hallway," explains the firm. IKEA cabinets and a custom, stainless-steel sink and integrated counter from CNS Construction make the room sleek and functional. The white metal wall shelves are also from IKEA.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
A backsplash featuring custom matte black ceramic tiles by Waterworks is paired with stainless steel countertops. The timber cabinets, by JRs Custom Cabinets, are made of white oak.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Black accent pieces create the illusion of a black and white kitchen in the home of San Francisco architect Cass Calder Smith. A black reading nook coordinates perfectly with the stainless steel countertops and white cabinetry.
The kitchen joinery is by Barnaby Reynolds.
Stainless steel was selected for the kitchen countertops, and the pair relied on a local industrial sheet metal fabricator to help them prepare the material for residential application. The mix of warm and cool adds depth and dimension to the space.