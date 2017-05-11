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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Each apartment's kitchen is modest in size. The all-white palette reflects light around the space.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
View of Kitchen From Living Area
View of Original Kitchen Cabinets