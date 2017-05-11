All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/counters : granite

19 Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Granite Counters Design Photos And Ideas

A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
The expansive ground floor was further opened up with a new balcony design, great stairs, and a new kitchen that creates a home ideal for both large entertaining and intimate family dinners.
The open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinets.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
This Washington DC row-house conversion maintains an industrial feel courtesy of brick walls, dark woods and a fiery red backsplash wall.
Second ComingIt took multiple weekend trips, but the couple finally landed upon enough green tiles to cover their kitchen wall. Overstock tiles and seconds can be purchased from Heath Ceramics in its Sausalito showroom. Though the surfaces aren't as uniformly colored nor as flat as first-run tiles, they offer a unique tone ans texture when the tiles are laid out.heathceramics.com Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.
