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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Natalie and Lauren opted for high-quality finishes to ensure the kitchen would stand up to many years of use.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
This open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinetry, which is a type of laminate.
Interior House
Galley kitchen looking east toward broom closet and doorway to living areas
Kitchen
galley kitchen looking west
Kitchen
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile