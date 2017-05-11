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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
The kitchen’s white oak cabinetry and island riff off the oak flooring in the rest of the house. By contrast, the floor, countertops, and hood are all white.
Cluroe and Whitehead are drawn to lilac, deep coral, and pistachio shades for 2020, but blue is a past favorite that still looks fresh.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Equipped with an antique Garland stove and a custom teak wood island, the chef’s kitchen also provides direct access to the backyard. Also located on the garden level is an expansive sun room, media room, and custom-tiled powder room.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
In the open kitchen, a bold red backsplash delightfully contrasts with the crisp white cabinetry.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Guest Kitchen has Gaggenau cooktop, Han Grohe faucet with Stainless steel Kohler sink.
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design