Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
The kitchen’s white oak cabinetry and island riff off the oak flooring in the rest of the house. By contrast, the floor, countertops, and hood are all white.
Cluroe and Whitehead are drawn to lilac, deep coral, and pistachio shades for 2020, but blue is a past favorite that still looks fresh.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Equipped with an antique Garland stove and a custom teak wood island, the chef’s kitchen also provides direct access to the backyard. Also located on the garden level is an expansive sun room, media room, and custom-tiled powder room.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
In the open kitchen, a bold red backsplash delightfully contrasts with the crisp white cabinetry.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Guest Kitchen has Gaggenau cooktop, Han Grohe faucet with Stainless steel Kohler sink.
