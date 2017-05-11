Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/floors : cement tile

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
Furniture and decoration add the characteristic colorfull palete of mexican traditions