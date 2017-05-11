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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Dining and kitchen
Kitchen
Outdoor kitchen