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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : ceramic tile/counters : marble

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
The new kitchen, part of the reconstructed extension, takes advantage of ample glass.
The existing Macael marble counters were polished to restore its original appearance. The cabinets were refinished, and additional tiles installed to accommodate a new opening for the fridge. The sink was relocated, and the space left by the old sink was replaced with a built-in wooden cutting board. The floors are terrazzo.
The kitchen work surface is crafted from terrazzo from InOpera, a company that reuses marble offcuts.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
When choosing an apartment to buy off-plan, one of the deciding factors for Jono was the size of the kitchen. "I noticed a lot of new apartments had extremely small kitchens,
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
The kitchen backsplash features pink square Domus tiles framed by turquoise blue Mapei grout. The blue grout echoes the tones of the pale blue pantry and the teal cabinetry.
Architect Eric Olsen imagined a space that employs contrasting colors, textures, and shapes to create a warm and inviting interior. One of many such details includes a custom light fixture above the island, which he designed in collaboration with Buzzell Studios.
The kitchen is a central gathering place for the Baker family. The custom cabinetry was painted a light white color to make it feel a part of the wall.
The kitchen tiles are by Heath Ceramics with barstools by March SF and pendant lights by Allied Maker.
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
The backsplash is composed of Fireclay tile, the floating shelves are from Semihandmade, and the light above the island is by Andrew Neyer. The Virgin of Guadalupe painting that the couple picked up in a flea market in Mexico City is an ode to the home’s Catholic rectory past.
Designer Jesse Vickers used Rio Venato quartz in her own home in Charleston, South Carolina.
Extending the open shelves across the window in the kitchen maximized the area for storage, creating a visually appealing way to display the couple's collection of ceramic tableware.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
“For me, it was very important to use materials which last and age with grace,” Schalgien says of the Verde Guatemala countertops.
The color of the BlueStar range references the dining room.
The couple’s day begins in the kitchen. Bryan has a ritual of making coffee for Danielle and tea for himself.
The firm took the project as an opportunity to experiment with new vendors and fabrication techniques that are not common locally, and designed the custom bathroom and kitchen cabinetry, as well as custom metalwork. They even had marble craned in through a window to complete the kitchen and bathroom counters.
Custom un-lacquered brass shelves with hidden lighting help to illuminate the kitchen's work surface. The Moroccan Zellige tile-clad hood is integrated into the backsplash for a more streamlined look.
The star of the renovation, and the Richter's favorite room, is the kitchen. It is also the room that underwent the biggest transformation. They created custom cabinetry design with playful, ribbed side panels and curved marble profiles. They also designed deep storage drawers hidden behind custom lacquered cabinetry.
Interior designer Cathie Hong transformed the kitchen of this San Jose Eichler into a bright open space, but kept the wood paneling in the adjacent room, to preserve the warm, midcentury feel.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
In the kitchen, a huge central island is complete with marble countertops and cabinetry in a rustic-looking finish. Hutch-like cabinets sit along each of the opposite sides, while built-in appliances and shelving line the back wall.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
Laura keeps it airy in the kitchen with an alabaster palette and open shelving.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/
Additional seating at the island for informal rap sessions with mom and dad. Kitchen looking West towards the side yard with layers of filtered light from the South facing windows at the top of the adjacent stair as well as the light well over the island with emerging cluster of custom ceramic pendants from Heather Levine. The kitchen is balanced with planes of white oak, white Cle tile, stainless steel appliances and Carrara marble.
Lovely tilework lines the restored kitchen.
Kitchen
The homeowners, who are avid cooks, worked with a design duo and contractor for the home's renovation. To make the kitchen seem larger than it is, the team decided to place the largest cabinets and appliances near the entryway, making less clutter toward the window.
Dining room and kitchen
Kitchen looking to back yard
Close up of "Grey Dawn" countertops, and Grohe faucet.