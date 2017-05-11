Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
mbr
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
Thoughtful joinery in the guest bedroom includes a low cupboard large enough for suitcases.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
Materials like vinyl flooring from Canica are chosen for durability and easy maintenance, maximizing hygiene standards. The colors of the fabric panels on the wall are muted and elegant.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
Covering all four walls and the ceiling in Kravet’s Medlar-Mandarin wallpaper achieved the cozy look they sought. The ceiling light is an Edmund pendant from Lostine.
A look at the bedroom located next to the kitchen.
The guest bedroom is tucked away on the ground floor, separating it from the family bedrooms on the first floor and offering privacy.
New windows overlook the backyard.
The view across the landing looks into the laundry.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
The master bedroom features built-in under-bed storage, and it’s adjacent to a surprisingly large wardrobe.
In the Lumipod 5 and Lumipod 6, the elevated bed is positioned for panoramic views of the outdoors, and it’s set into a niche within the built-in cabinetry.
The upstairs master suite has a bank of custom closets trimmed in raspberry Laminex and Split (Doughboy) handles from IN-TERIA Design.
One of the guest bedrooms is illuminated by a skylight in the corner, above a built-in desk.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
The master bedroom is lined with built-in closets to maximize storage.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
The view from the third-story study across to the master bedroom.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The window sill was deepened and extended to create room for a tea service. The piano has a permanent place in the home now.
Three anchoring points secure the wide span of the edge beam running along the front of the mezzanine to the ceiling, allowing the sides to be left open.
The most intimate and restricted area of the apartment is the bedroom on the new mezzanine floor. Over 100 recycled plywood lids were used as cladding in the downstairs studio—the wall of which continues into the bedroom—and for the bedroom floor.
Petillaut designed a large closet on the other side of the partition wall, which also acts as a headboard for the bed, in one of the master bedrooms.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
The master bedroom extends into the former enclosed balcony with a wall of built-in, custom cabinets.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
12345