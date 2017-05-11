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All Photos/bedroom/floors : laminate

Bedroom Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
Each sleeping nook has a reading light. “It's really easy to unplug there and still be comfortable,” says St-Laurent.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
White-painted shiplap walls lend texture in the sleeping loft, which accommodates a queen-size bed. A small book ledge, which the couple already had, holds additional art.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The curved wall coated in limestone softens the bedroom interior.
The bedroom features a retracting Apple TV and additional storage space. A 25-gallon fresh water tank lies beneath the bed.
Skylights and large windows keep the interiors bright and airy.
In this corner unit, large windows fill the space with natural light. A custom wood platform is a modern solution that minimizes the need for furnishings.